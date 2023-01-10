Nigerians who are eligible to vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections have been urged to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress

This advise was given to Nigerians by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

According to Obi, 2023 is a time for Nigerians to bid farewell to abject poverty, unemployment, and other challenges

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians to ensure they vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi while speaking at a campaign rally in Asaba, the Delta state's capital city on Monday, January 9, said that the APC and the PDP spent 24 years cumulatively to deliver nothing to Nigerians.

Peter Obi said PDP and APC spent 24 years doing nothing for Nigerians. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra state said he has crossed parties with chicken, umbrella and other logos without gains and that 2023 is a time for Nigerians to kick out abject poverty and hunger, lack of work, electricity, water, petrol and insecurity.

Obi added that should he be elected president by Nigerians in 2023, Nigerians will be ushered into tenures of bold ideas for economic, infrastructural and security transformation of the nation.

His words:

“I and Datti have chosen to renew Nigeria. We will unite this country and make it work. We will move the country from consumption to production. No more strike in universities again. They said our youths are useless, we will protect them.

“Police will become your friend, no more harassment. Why is Warri Refinery and ports not working? They will work again. Let nobody tell you ‘it is my turn.’ It is the turn of Nigerians to take over through Labour Party with PVC.”

Source: Legit.ng