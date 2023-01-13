The governor of Anambra state has been described as a leader who is responsive to the plight of his people

This description of the governor was given by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in the state

According to the leadership of the association, the governor has done well in ensuring the reduction of high-flying revenues affecting their businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The chairperson of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi States, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has described Governor Charles Soludo as a listening and responsive leader who wants the best for the people of the state.

Recall that, on Tuesday, during a meeting with transport owners and operators at the Governor's Lodge, Awka, Soludo announced the immediate termination of the contract with the consultant handling Flying Revenues in the state, which includes, haulage, loading and offloading.

Manufacturers in Anambra state said that Governor Charles Soludo is a responsive leader. Photo: Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Twitter

In a statement personally signed on Friday, Lady Chukwudozie specifically commended Soludo for the abolishment of flying revenues, which has been a subject of controversy in Anambra State.

She described Soludo's action as the most appropriate and consoling, due to the level of hardship manufacturers, transporters and people of the state were subjected to, following gross abuse of the process by the revenue collectors and the exorbitant amount demanded.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lady Chukwudozie appreciated the governor for feeling the pulse of the masses and proving once again that he is a listening and caring Governor.

Her words:

"I am personally elated by the Governor's decision. This is clear evidence and manifestation of the fact that the people of Anambra indeed have a listening governor.

"One of the greatest attributes of a good leader is the ability to objectively process feedbacks and take informed and balanced decisions in the overall interest of the People, not minding whose ox is gored.

"This is exactly what Soludo did. It is a big relief to us. I am sure a lot of people are happy with this decision too."

The MAN boss also decried the sufferings and plight of her members as a result of the obnoxious and unorthodox imposition of taxes, wanton harassment and bullying by hoodlums allegedly empowered by the revenue consultant in Anambra State.

She said, her members have been narrating their ordeals and regretting the negative toll the abuse is having on their businesses.

It would also be recalled that, in their 2022 end-of-the-year Council meeting held in Onitsha, the Manufacturers had boasted as the "key drivers of any economy" and every responsive government must partner with them and enact policies that will encourage production and enthrone ease of doing business.

Soludo approves N15,000 Christmas bonus for Anambra workers

To celebrate the Yuletide, Anambra state civil service workers will get an extra N15,000 as a Christmas bonus.

Apart from the bonus, the workers will also get a 10 per cent salary increase which commences from January 2023.

Addressing the workers, Governor Chukwuma Soludo acknowledged that the money is not much and said he wished the government could do more.

2023: Anambra traditional rulers did not endorse Atiku, Monarch reveals

In another development, the traditional ruler of Isseke ancient kingdom in Ihiala local government area of Anambra, Igwe C.E Nnabuife, has denied the rumours that monarchs in the state endorsed Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as president.

Nnabuife revealed that the meeting was not convened on the instance of the party or any of its candidates for the 2023 general elections.

He made the clarification after speaking to a Legit.ng reporter in Awka, capital of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng