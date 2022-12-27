Bombardments from the Nigerian military have killed some terrorist kingpins in the northeast region

The terrorists had converged at a location with motorcycles and bicycles when a military strike smoked them out

Both air and ground troops in the region have sustained their clearance operations in the enclaves of the terrorists in recent times

Maiduguri - Following an airstrike conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai recently at Mantari in Gezuwa area of Bama Local Government Area of Borno state, several terrorists, including Khaids Abbah Tukur, Maimusari, Bakura Jega and others were eliminated.

The information was received just as the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao arrived in Maiduguri earlier on Sunday, December 25, to celebrate the yuletide with frontline troops.

The Service Chiefs joined frontline troops to celebrate Yuletide in Maiduguri. Photo credit: Nigerian Air Force

The air strike was authorised after it was discovered that a Boko Haram terrorist commander, simply known as Ikirima, had stationed his fighters and gun trucks at Mantari village.

Ikirima, alongside other terrorists from other locations, had converged at the place with motorcycles and bicycles, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Nigerian Air Force spokesman.

The statement noted:

“Subsequently, the authorisation for an air strike was given leading to the elimination of several of the terrorists and structures in the area.

“After the first wave of air strikes, some surviving terrorists found their way back to the same location to evacuate the bodies of those neutralised in the air strike.

“This thus provided an opportunity for a follow-up strike on the same location which has been confirmed very successful as over 100 terrorists were neutralised, with dozens said to be in critical condition.

“There were also confirmed reports that ISWAP and Boko Haram elements had perfected plans to resume active hostilities in the wake of the yuletide and forthcoming general elections.

“The timely intelligence received on their plans, especially their attempt to attack soft targets in Bama LGA thus helped in the successful air strikes which has reduced their will to regroup and attack innocent citizens.

“There is no doubt that the progress and gains being made especially by the air and ground troops has greatly contained an upsurge of terrorists’ campaigns within the Northeast zone in recent times.

“Both air and ground troops have however been cautioned on the need to remain focused on the end state.”

Air Commodore Gabkwet said the COAS and CAS have both commended the efforts of the air and ground troops as well as other security agencies under Operation Hadin Kai for the tremendous achievements being recorded in the theatre.

According to them, there has been a lot of improvement in the security situation in the region due to the ongoing operations.

He stated that both Service Chiefs paid special tribute to those who have paid the supreme sacrifice in the fight against terrorism and insurgency while also praising the commitment and uncommon sacrifices of the troops.

