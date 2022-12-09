Reactions continue to trail the recent report alleging that the Nigerian military has been involved in forced abortions

The Northeast Advocacy for Peace and Justice says the report is the handwork of foreign agents planning to distract the military

The group also stated that sponsors and international groups funding the activities of terrorists are responsible for such damming report

FCT, Abuja - The convener, Northeast Advocacy for Peace and Justice (NAPJ) Ambassador Abdullahi Gambo has described a report by Reuters alleging forced abortion of unborn babies in facilities run by the Nigerian Army as a conspiracy to derail peace efforts and the fight against insurgency.

Gambo insisted that the report was a premeditated, high wired and international attempt to thwart the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in the battle to finally eliminate Boko Haram/ and The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the country.

Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff has since described the report as 'absolute nonsense.' Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Facebook

Part of a statement sent to Legit.ng by NAPJ on Friday, December 9 read:

“The report is clearly targeted at the Nigerian Army with the sole aim of giving the security forces a bad name and painting the soldiers as violating conventional laws of engagement"

“It is disheartening and worrying that Reuters would give its medium to enemies of Nigeria and publish such damaging report against the military that has worked extremely hard to contain the activities of BokoHaram/ISWAP.

“The news medium claim to have began its investigation since 2013, about a decade ago. All these years, Reuters never blew the whistle or raised alarm.

“The report is coming out now that the military is almost eliminating the threat of Boko Haram/ ISWAP in the country. The women, soldiers and those they claimed to have interviewed are fictional and make belief characters who do not exist in real life.

“There is no doubt in our minds that Reuters is sponsored by the west to defame the Nigerian Army.”

Gambo while condemning the news medium described the report as a figment of the writers.

He added:

“The report is concocted to discredit the Nigerian Army on the abortion programme and killing of children in violation of international laws. Its aim is to get the international community to desist from cooperating with the Nigerian military and sale of weapons to the country.

“It is our firm consideration that the foreign sponsors and international groups funding the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP are responsible for such damming report.”

2023: Nigerian Army commended for its apolitical posture ahead of polls

In a related development, the Coalition against Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria has described the Nigerian Army as a bastion of democracy through its numerous interventions, especially in internal security operations across the country.

Commending the Army for its uncompromising and apolitical posture, the Coalition said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has injected fresh ideas into the operations and welfare of troops in line with global trends in addressing security challenges.

In a statement signed by its convener, Comr. Ibrahim Ahmed, the group also hailed the leadership of the Nigerian Army for undertaking the annual Chief of Army Staff conference held in Sokoto state.

Arewa group lauds COAS Farouq Yahaya, troops on war against banditry

Similarly, the Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has acknowledged the efforts of Lt. Gen. Yahaya in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Sani Mohammed, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 14, the group said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army are laudable and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in most parts of the country.

The group said since Yahaya assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country have been noteworthy.

