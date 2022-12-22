The war against insecurity by the Nigerian Armed Forces has continued to intensify as the day goes by

The military has refused to rest on its ores as it neutralises 103 Boko Haram and ISWAP members in northeast Nigeria

Similarly, the military embarked upon an operation to clamp down on oil vandals in the south-south region

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military has successfully killed 103 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa State Province (ISWAP) in northeastern Nigeria between December 1 and December 22.

At a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Thursday, December 22, the defence director of media operation, Musa Danmadami, said the operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) carried out the successful destruction of the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The military says it killed 103 Boko Haram in the northeast region and recover 1 Million litres of gas in South-South. Photo: DHQ

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, no fewer than 22 terrorists were apprehended during the brutal operation.

It was gathered that 18 of the 22 apprehended terrorists were commanders, while four others were accomplices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The operation also successfully help rescued 30 abducted civilians while 280 terrorists and their families comprising 29 males, 73 females, and 148 children, surrendered to the military across the theatre of operation.

The statement reads:

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, two G3 rifles, five FN rifles, two QJC guns, one-gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one Barretta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, four bandoliers, four 36 hand grenades, among others.

“Other items recovered are 33 motorcycles, 33 bicycles, medical suppliers, 50 pieces of male and female fabrics, bags of grains, jerrycans of groundnut oil, cartons of detergents, the sum of N291,060, and other sundry items.

“All recovered items, rescued civilians, and arrested terrorists have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families are being profiled for further action.”

Troops clampdown on oil vandals in south-south

Meanwhile, in the south-south region of the country, the military launched operation DELTA SAFE which was a component of land, maritime and air operatives.

It was gathered that during the operation, several illegal refining sites, equipment and petroleum products were recovered and destroyed, while some suspected oil thieves and pipeline vandals were also apprehended across Rivers state, Bayelsa state, and Delta state, respectively.

The statement reads:

“Cumulatively, within the weeks in review, troops of operations DELTA SAFE in the conduct of Operation OCTOPUS GRIP discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 953 cooking ovens, 68 wooden boats, 172 storage tanks and 149 dugout pits.

“Also recovered were 445,000 litres of crude oil, 1,043,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 22,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 2,000 litres Dual Purpose Kerosine, 1 AK47 rifle, 8 tankers, 63 vehicles, 2 speed boat, 1 thug boat, 14 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 3 bicycles, 11 pumping machines and 3 outboard engines, while 21 oil thieves and pipeline vandals were apprehended.”

Source: Legit.ng