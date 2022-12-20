The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) and ground troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have reportedly killed scores of terrorists

According to reports, the troops were responding to distress calls from locals, following a terrorist attack on Malele community

Residents say bandits from different camps in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna states converged to attack the community

Many people have lost their lives following a clash between the Nigerian Army and terrorists in Zamfara state.

The incident occurred when troops were responding to distress calls from locals. The locals were under attack from bandits who came from different camps.

The bandits came from Katsina, Niger and Kaduna to attack Malele, Ruwan Tofa, Zaman Lafiya and other neighbouring communities under Dansadau Emirate. The attack was in response to the communities refusal to dialogue with the bandits.

Many terrorists have been killed by Nigerian troops. Photo credit: Nigeria Army

Source: Depositphotos

According to a resident of the community, after the distress call was sent out, the joint security forces who came to the people’s aid, forced the terrorists to flee into the neighbouring Mutumji community.

He however said some casualties were recorded in the cause of repelling the criminals.

2023: Stakeholders laud Chief of Staff Irabor, military on improved security ahead of polls

Meanwhile, the Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) says the Nigerian Armed Forces have demonstrated preparedness and zeal towards a credible, transparent and violence-free election in 2023.

The stakeholders noted that the apolitical stance of the military is reassuring and enough reason for Nigerians to celebrate the protection and perseveration of their nascent democracy.

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng on Wednesday, December 14, in Abuja, Executive Director of CALSER, Cecilia Ikechukwu, described the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor, as the gamechanger in the war against insurgents, bandits and other criminals.

She said as a leader, the CDS understands the value of teamwork which he has entrenched since his appointment.

We're winning the war against terrorism, says Chief of Air Staff

Recall that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, recently declared that the Nigerian military is gradually winning the war against terrorism.

According to Air Marshal Amao, the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari in providing the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) with new and modern platforms has been instrumental to the level of success being recorded against terrorists and insurgents.

He also noted that NAF's ability to effectively operationalize its usage in the battlefield has been a determining factor in the successes recorded.

Source: Legit.ng