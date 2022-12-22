Nigerian military troops in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have sustained their crackdown on criminal elements

In the latest operation in the Nigerian capital, five suspected kidnappers were nabbed by the troops

The military and other security agencies have sustained the peace in the nation's capital despite exaggerated reports by diplomats

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian military says its troops arrested five suspected kidnappers in their hideout at Kassanki village in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while on fighting patrol on Friday, December 16.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter at the Defence Headquarters on Thursday, December 22.

He noted that the troops carried out the operation in conjunction with other security agencies in the Nigerian capital.

He further revealed that troops on Thursday, December 8, in conjunction with other security agencies, raided Karamajiji and Lugbe general areas in Abuja to rid the general area of the menace of criminal elements.

He said:

''During the operations, the team intercepted a total of Four Hundred and Twenty Nine (429) motorcycles. The motorcycles were subsequently crushed the same day in an open field at Lugbe in the presence of all participating security agencies.''

On his part, the Director of Defence Information, Major-General Jimmy Akpor, assured FCT residents of their safety during the forthcoming holiday season.

He urged residents to go about their duties without fear, adding that the military will ensure the Nigerian capital is safe during and after the festive season.

US raises alarm over safety in Abuja; military source dismisses alerts

Recall that the United States government issued a security alert, warning its citizens over a potential attack in Abuja.

The US had warned families of its employees to evacuate Abuja as soon as possible when it issued the notice.

A military intelligence source, however, revealed that the postulations of the United States were not true, adding that preventive and proactive measures were already in place to clamp down on criminal elements.

Recent report on Nigerian military aimed at undermining national security - Group

Meanwhile, the Northeast Advocacy for Peace and Justice has described a report by Reuters alleging forced abortion of unborn babies in facilities run by the Nigerian military as a conspiracy to derail peace efforts and the fight against insurgency.

Ambassador Abdullahi Gambo, the convener of the group, insisted that the report was a calculated, high wired and international attempt to thwart the successes recorded in the battle to finally eliminate Boko Haram/ and The Islamic State in West Africa Province in Nigeria.

The group also stated that sponsors and international groups funding the activities of terrorists are responsible for such damming reports.

