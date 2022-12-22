The Gambian military police have arrested at least four soldiers who tried to over the administration of President Adama Barrow

It was gathered from the Gambian presidency that the foiled coup attempt was launched on Wednesday, December 21

However, the presidency has it that the soldiers who are now in custody are helping the police in their investigations

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

An attempt to forcefully over the government of President Adama Barrow of Gambia was foiled on Wednesday, December 21.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Barrow's spokesperson, Ebrima Sankareh, disclosed that the coup attempt was carried out by four soldiers who have been arrested and are now in detention.

The soldiers involved have been arrested and are helping the police in ongoing investigations (Photo: @BarrowPresident)

Source: Twitter

Sankareh disclosed that the situation was brought under control by troops of the GAH High Command who subdued and nabbed the said military officers.

As contained in the statement, those arrested are Lance Corporal Sanna Fadera from the Gambia navy as the alleged ring leader of the plot, Corporal Mbarra Touray from 1st Infantry Battalion, Yundum Barracks, Corporal Ebrahima Sanno from the military police who is currently on study leave and Sergeant Gibril Darboe from The Gambia Navy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that the apprehended suspects are currently helping the military police with their ongoing investigations.

Accomplices of the arrested soldiers who are said to be in hiding at the moment are Corporal Njie B from the State Guards Battalion, Warrant Officer Class 2 Jadama from The Gambia Navy, and one Badjie from The Gambia Navy.

Calling on the public to go about their daily activities without fear, the presidential media aide said:

“Investigations into this matter are continuing and members of the public would be accordingly informed of any developments as the situation unfolds.

“Citizens, residents, and members of the diplomatic and consular corps are urged to carry on with their normal activities as the situation is under total control and there is no need to panic.”

African country names coup leader as president one week after military take over

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba had been appointed as president of Burkina Faso by the constitutional council.

The military government in a statement read on television announced it had also approved a “fundamental act” that “lifts the suspension of the constitution.”

Damiba's appointment as head of state is for a transitional period was confirmed in an announcement by the junta on January 31.

Source: Legit.ng