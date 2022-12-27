The killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy policeman sparked outrage online

Among those who reacted were five presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu, Omoyele Sowore and Rabiu Kwankwaso

They all called for the Nigeria Police Force to be immediately reformed and sanitised to stop cases of citizens being killed senselessly by officers

Leading candidates in the forthcoming presidential election have condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi.

Five of the candidates released separate statements on Monday, December 26, calling for an end to cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings of citizens.

Bolanle Raheem was killed by a trigger-happy officer named Vandi. Photo credit:@InibeheEffiong

They are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day on her way back from church by a trigger-happy police officer attached to the Ajiwe police station in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

Tinubu condemns the senseless killing of Raheem

Tinubu described Raheem’s killing by a trigger-happy cop as senseless. underscored the need to reform the police.

The APC presidential candidate tweeted:

“The avoidable tragedy, which cost a family a beloved member and our country a diligent legal professional, underscores, yet again, the crucial importance and urgency of reforming the Nigeria Police Force."

Atiku condemns the killing of Lagos lawyer

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Atiku tweeted:

"This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for Police reforms that will sanitise the Force and bring it in line with best policing practices."

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Peter Obi says Raheem's death is a huge loss

On his part, the LP presidential candidate expressed shock over the “mindless killing” of the lawyer.

Obi tweeted:

“Her killing, and the loss of many innocent lives across the nation to trigger-happy policemen, is the reason why I will embark on immediate and intrusive security sector reform and governance (SSRG)."

Sowore says Nigeria police haven't learnt any lessons

Similarly, Sowore described the incident as sad, noting that the police haven’t learnt any lessons from the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Kwankwaso reacts to Raheem's death

Kwankwaso also dropped his two cents on Twitter.

“The murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem by a trigger-happy policeman underscores the need to bring thorough sanity into the Nigerian Police Force. Police officers should be the first layer of protection for citizens and shouldn’t be consistently caught being the opposite.”

Police confirm arrest of ASP, 2 other officers involved in killing of female Nigerian lawyer

The Nigerian police earlier confirmed that the officers including an Assitant Superintendent of Police involved in the killing of a female lawyer in Lagos have been arrested.

Legit.ng reported that the police said the arrested officers will be moved to the State’s Central Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

According to the Lagos state command spokesperson, the police are in talks with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association over the matter.

