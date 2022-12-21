The Peoples Democratic Party has been blasted for criticising Tinubu over his 'act of kindness' to a man in need

According to Hannatu Musawa while reacting to allegations leveled against Tinubu, the APC candidate should not be accused of bribery

Tinubu and Shettima were recently seen in a video doling money to a physically challenged man at his meeting with people with disabilities

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council on Wednesday disclosed that it would be unfair for anybody to label the act of compassion shown by its flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as bribery.

Tinubu and Shettima were captured in a two-minute video on Tuesday doling crispy naira notes to a physically challenged man at his meeting with people with disabilities in Abuja.

Tinubu has been challenged for giving alms to physically challenged man. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The video clip went viral and was circulated all over social media with critics and opposition members including Reno Omokri, former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and Emeka Obasi, media aide to Labour Party presidential candidate, describing it as a brazen act of corruption.

Reacting to the drama, the Deputy Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Hannatu Musawa, on Wednesday absolved his principal of any wrongdoing.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She stated, “I posted the video, not out of mistake, but with the intention of telling the compassionate story of the empathetic leadership that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, supported by Alhaji Kashim Shetima will surely give to Nigeria after they emerge victorious in the upcoming election, by the grace of The Almighty.

“As I watch the negative chronicle being spun by the opposition Svengali’s, trying to enforce a specific negative narrative on the public, it is clear that the falsehood being spread stems from the devious imagination and wicked machinations of a desperate and self combusting opposition.

“I would have dismissed the musings as the rantings of an inconsequential opposition. However, I am compelled to make this response because of innocent Nigerians that may be misled by such devious rhetoric.

“In addition, the APC has introduced a very disturbing dimension of “purchasing” PVCs from unsuspecting Nigerians through monetary inducement masquerading as empowerment programmes.

“In any case, our party is not surprised at the resort to violence by Tinubu and the APC; a clear acceptance of electoral defeat which apparently accounts for the APC’s presidential candidate’s decision to boycott the signing of the National Peace Accord by presidential candidates in the 2023 elections,”

2023 presidency: Influential northern governor speaks on rumoured claims of Tinubu Islamising Nigeria

Meanwhile, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, has played down talks of rumoured claims that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria if he becomes president.

Governor Masari made this remark on Tuesday, December 20, at a town hall meeting with a group of Northern Christians Political Forum when they received Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, in Kaduna state.

He stated that even a physically challenged man would root for Tinubu at the presidential polls while describing the rumours as baseless and untrue.

"What Tinubu promised to do for Nigerians" - Former governor reveals his conversation with APC presidential candidate

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has opened up on his recent visit to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Nasarawa state governor said he has declared his loyalty and support for Tinubu's presidential ambition. He made this known while addressing reporters after the visit to Tinubu.

According to him, he visited the presidential candidate to register his firm loyalty and support for his mandate to contest for the position of president.

Nigerians need Tinubu more than he needs us, says Issa-Onilu

In another report, the deputy director, media and publicity, Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council, Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged the electorate to massively vote for his principal in the 2023 general election, noting that Nigerians need Bola Tinubu more than he needs the citizens.

Onilu made the comment while speaking to journalists on Wednesday, December 14, in Igbaja, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

Source: Legit.ng