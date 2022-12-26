The life of another young Nigerian has once again been cut short by a trigger-happy policeman in Lagos state

The victim, Omobolanle Raheem, was returning from church on Christmas Day with her husband when the unfortunate incident happened

The body of Raheem, who is a lawyer, has been deposited at the mortuary while the culprit and two other officers are in detention

The lawyer died after the policeman opened fire on a vehicle she was riding in with her husband after returning from a church service on Christmas day.

A trigger-happy police officer attached to the Ajiwe police station in the Ajah area of Lagos state has been arrested for allegedly killing a lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem on Sunday, December 25.

Raheem, a member of the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was reportedly shot at close range by the yet-to-be-identified Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

A lawyer identified as Yvonne narrated what transpired in a post on Twitter. The lawyer said the deceased was on her way back from church on Christmas Day when the incident happened under the Ajah bridge and near the police station.

It was gathered that her husband was the one driving when the incident occurred. Yvonne narrated that some policemen on the highway had asked Raheem's husband to park the vehicle.

“The officer asked them to park and they needed the vehicle in front to move so they can park well, and immediately the police officer shot at a close range right into her chest.

“On seeing what happened, the remaining police officers on duty there absconded."

Some police officers later returned to the scene and moved her body to the mortuary in Yaba.

Killer cop and 2 others arrested

Confirming the incident, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police command spokesperson, described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

He disclosed that the alleged killer cop and two other members of his team have been arrested nd would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, for further action.

Nigerians react to the killing of a lawyer by policeman

This is coming less than a month after a police inspector attached to the police station allegedly shot dead Gafaru Buraimoh, a resident of Happy Land estate in Ajah.

The killing of the lawyer has since sparked outrage from Nigerians on Twitter.

Drunk cop kills two at Lagos birthday party,

Legit.ng had earlier reported how two persons were sent to an early grave at a birthday party in Lagos as a drunken policeman's gun salute went wrong

The policeman shot dead two persons at the venue of a party which was organised at La Silva Bar in Gowon Estate, Egbeda area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the policeman took to his heels on realising the enormity of what he had done.

