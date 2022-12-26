The Nigerian police have assured that the officers including an Assitant Superintendent of Police involved in the killing of a female lawyer in Lagos have been arrested

The police said that the arrested officers are to be moved to the State’s Central Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation

According to the Lagos state command spokesperson, the police are in talks with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association over the matter

A few hours after the killing of a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem in the Ajah area of the state by a trigger-happy police officer, two persons have been arrested.

PM News reports that an assistant police superintendent (ASP) and two other officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been arrested.

It was gathered that the officers who fired a shot at Bolanle who was in the company of her husband while returning from Christmas Day service on Sunday morning had earlier fled the scene of the crime.

Confirming the arrest of the trigger-happy officers, the spokesperson for the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the arrested officers have been transferred to the State’s Central Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.

Hundeyin said:

“The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation."

The Lagos police spokesperson also noted that the commissioner of police in the state is currently discussing with the Nigeria Bar Association on the murder of the lawyer.

Nigerian lawyer reacts

Also speaking, a lawyer, Augustine Ibolo confirmed that the NBA has already waded into the gruesome murder of the lawyer.

Ibola said:

“Today the 25th day of December 2022, a Policeman said to be from the Ajiwe Police Station opened fire and shot dead at close range an unarmed civilian, a very seasoned female Lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association Lagos Branch, Omobolanle Raheem, in the presence of her husband.

“The incident is said to have happened at Ajah under the bridge, while the deceased and her husband were both in their vehicle.

“Mr YC Maikyau, SAN, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association is presently on the matter and we sincerely commend Mr President and all his Excos for the prompt response and a good job."

Describing Bolanle's killing as one death too many, Ibola said the NBA cannot sit back and watch their colleagues die at the hands of bloodthirsty individuals who protect them.

