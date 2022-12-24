Youths from Akokwa and across Ideato nation Friday, December 23, night converged on the country home of the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere following the attack on his convoy by hooded gunmen.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The youths started trooping into Ikenga's home around 8:30 pm on Friday, December 23, following the attack, and their numbers have continued to swell.

Some youths are keeping vigil over an alleged attempt on the life of Ikenya Ugochinyere. Photo: CUPP

Source: UGC

While chanting solidarity songs for Ikenga and Ideato nation, the collective anger has been palpable.

Early on Saturday, December 24, the leadership of the Imo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) raised an alarm over an assassination attempt on Ugochinyere, the Sun reports.

The party in a swift move called on the inspector general of police, Usman Baba, to immediately arrest and prosecute Chinasa Nwaneri, the special adviser on special duties to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the opposition, Nwaneri should be held responsible for the failed attempt to assassinate Ikenga Imo on Friday, December 23.

A statement signed by Collins Opurozor, Imo State's PDP publicity secretary, read in parts:

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned in the strongest terms the attempted assassination of our candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency, Barr Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by bloodthirsty elements working for the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“At about 7:30 pm, yesterday, December 23, the convoy of our candidate was ambushed in Ideato by hooded armed men who unleashed mayhem on the vehicles, snatching away some cars, including one that had a heavily pregnant woman inside it."

In another move, about 24 hours earlier, Ikenga had alerted Nigerians of the threats to his life by Uzodinma's government.

He alleged that the Imo state government through the instrumentality of Nwaneri planned to attack and eliminate him if he dares come into Imo state.

He said:

"And Nwaneri and his gunmen almost made good their threat, thereby defining the actual meaning of' Special Duties' in Hope Uzodinma’s administration.

"Nwaneri led no fewer than 15 heavily armed and hooded operatives who attacked Ikenga Ugochinyere's convoy."

Continuing, he alleged that the gunmen came in three Sienna vehicles, two tinted Hilux trucks, an Armoured Personnel vehicle and another vehicle with an APC sticker.

He added:

"They forcibly stopped the convoy with the Armoured Personnel Carrier around the lonely Obiohia stretch of road, while the team of hooded operatives and thugs rushed at the vehicles in the convoy and ordered all the occupants to disembark.

"The convoy had been going to drop off some supporters of Ikenga who had attended his reception and flag-off at Akokwa when they were forced out of the road by Nwaneri and his platoon of gunmen.

"They searched all the vehicles for Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere threatening thunder and brimstone, but Ikenga was not in the vehicle.

"They made preparations to commandeer Ikenga's SUV to the Government House, but decided against that after going back and forth to consult with another occupant in the tinted Hilux truck where Nwaneri had earlier emerged from."

Ideato kinsmen not taking it lightly

It was also gathered that the gunmen left the vicinity after they had vandalised, burgled the vehicles and made away with all the valuable and campaign materials in the vehicle.

Presently, there is utter outrage in Ideato land as many stakeholders and kinsmen of Ugochinyere have described the action as a provocative resort to self-help by the Imo state government.

2023: Imo PCC crisis worsens as PDP chieftain, Myke Ikoku accuses Ihedioha of sabotaging party

In other news, the crisis in the Imo state PDP presidential campaign council had earlier taken a new turn as party chieftains continue to bicker.

A PDP chieftain, Evang. Mike Ikoku condemned sponsored attacks targeted at the leadership of the state's presidential campaign committee.

Ikoku said those afraid of contesting the guber ticket with other aspirants in the PDP are behind the attacks.

Ex-Reps member Greg Egu appointed DG Imo PDP presidential campaign council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Hon. Egu was appointed Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council in Imo state.

Egu emerged unopposed as stakeholders in the state were unanimous in their support for him to take the position.

The seasoned politician and several other council members were inaugurated on Thursday morning, December 8, at an elaborate ceremony in Owerri.

Source: Legit.ng