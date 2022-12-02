A major story that went viral across mainstream Nigerian news media is the federal government's revelation of agencies that are said to be financing banditry and insurgency in Nigeria.

FG Finally Reveals Those Financing Terrorism in Nigeria

In what can be described as a major development, the federal government has revealed those it said are responsible for financing terrorism in the country.

The federal government's position on terrorism went viral over the week

In the 2022 National Inherent Risk Assessment of Terrorism Financing in Nigeria report, the FG listed some of those involved to include:

Foreign Non-Governmental Organisations Banks Financial technology firms Point of Sale terminal operators

2023 Presidency: Former PDP Governor Breaks Silence as He Dumps Wike's Camp, Declares Support for Atiku

A former governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has pledged to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win in 2023.

The PDP chieftain spoke on Monday, November 21, at the Gombe Township Stadium, the venue of the PDP presidential campaign.

2023: Babachir Lawal Reveals What Tinubu Said About Southeast Before APC Primaries

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal on Thursday, November 24 alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu said campaigning in the southeast was a waste of time and resources during the party’s primaries.

Adamawa-born Lawal made the comment while speaking on a political programme aired on Channels Television.

Osun Assembly Rejects Governor Adeleke’s Crucial Decision

The Osun State House of Assembly has reportedly rejected the decision of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the new governor, to rename the state from “State of Osun” to Osun state.

The lawmakers on Monday, November 28, argued that the state's anthem, crest and flag was an enactment of a law assented to on December 18, 2012, and no person can exact force to change it.

Mother of All 2023 Campaigns: "Teach Atiku a Moral Lesson", Tinubu tells APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) held its 2023 campaign rally for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima in Lagos state on Saturday, November 26.

For the APC's presidential candidate, this rally is the biggest and stands as a sort of homecoming celebration for him after he emerged as the winner of the ruling party's presidential primary election in June.

Knowing the magnitude and importance of the campaign, the APC sent a travel advisory to residents earlier in the week on the traffic ahead of this historic day, to avoid the stress of gridlock on major roads in the state.

2023 Elections: EFCC Arrested Peter Obi’s Son for Fraud? Fact Emerges

Shamsuddeen Lawal Hussain, a Facebook user, claimed in a Facebook comment sighted by Legit.ng that a son of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was in the EFCC net.

"Peter Obi's son in EFCC net," he posted on Facebook.

Tension Flairs Up, Cars Burning Down Barely 24 Hours PDP Takes Over From APC in Osun

Barely 24 hours that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn-in in Osun state, some hoodlums with guns and other dangerous weapons attacked motor parks in Osogbo, the state capital.

The attackers claimed to be supporters of the PDP and launched their violent attack on 4 motor parks which include Oke-Baale, Old Garage, Ilesa Garage and Aregbe Garage.

