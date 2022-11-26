Nothing is clear about the rumoured plan of Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, the deputy governor of Sokoto, to dump the PDP for the APC

Dan’iya only told journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, November 24, to wait and see when asked to confirm the rumour

It was gathered that the PDP in the northern state had picked a former Secretary to the State Government, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, for the governorship seat for the 2023 elections

Deputy Governor Manir Muhammad Dan’iya of Sokoto has given a cryptic reaction to claims that he is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There have been reports that Dan’iya was saddened by the fact that Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the leadership of the PDP in the state gave the governorship slot to the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma.

The deputy governor who is the senatorial candidate of the PDP for Sokoto North senatorial zone responding to questions from Daily Trust on Thursday, November 24, on his alleged plan said:

“When is it going to happen? You said it is a rumour, so wait and see."

However, Dan’iya urged voters in the northern state to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

