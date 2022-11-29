A member of the ruling APC campaign team has reacted to Bola Tinubu's attacks on Atiku Abubakar, in recent days

The APC chieftain maintained that Tinubu's jabs were mere words, not too personal as they sounded, noting it was part of the 2023 campaign intrigues, needed to spice up the poll ahead

Meanwhile, the PDP campaign team had earlier stated that Tinubu lacked the capacity to lead the country while reacting to the APC's attacks on Atiku during its presidential rallies and activities in Delta and Lagos

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Ayo Oyalowo has downplayed recent attacks by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s on his counterpart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu, last Friday, November 25, mocked Atiku over the latter’s multiple attempts to occupy the number one political office in the country.

A chieftain of the ruling APC has maintained that Tinubu's attacks on Atiku are just part of the 2023 political intrigues needed for the poll. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Atiku, aged 76, previously lost presidential bids in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

APC member speaks on Tinubu and Atiku's recent war of words

Oyalowo, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, November 28, argued that Tinubu’s political jibes on Atiku were simply to “spice up” the 2023 campaign.

PDP chieftain reacts

However, spokesperson for the PDP PCC, Charles Aniagwu, in his response, pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari had similarly contested for president four times prior to his win in 2015 via the newly amalgamated APC.

“Even Charles knows that he is just making a mountain out of a molehill. Normally, in political contests, there are necessary times you throw jibes,” Oyalowo said.

