2 policemen have reportedly sustained bullets injuries in the violence that erupted in Osun state, barely 24hrs that Ademola Adeleke, took over the affairs of the state

The violence is between the factions of the NURTW in the state, who were attacking to take over from some leaders of the union, over the claim that they leaders are loyalists of the APC

About 10 executive and members of the transport union have sustained different degrees of injuries while businesses and schools have been shot

Osogbo, Osun - Barely 24 hours that Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sworn-in in Osun state, some hoodlums with guns and other dangerous weapons attacked motor parks in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to The Nation, the attackers claimed to be supporters of the PDP and launched their violent attack on 4 motor parks which include Oke-Baale, Old Garage, Ilesa Garage and Aregbe Garage.

The attackers claimed that the union leaders in the 4 affected garages are loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and must vacate their seats because the APC is no longer in control of the state.

about 10 executives and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been injured while 2 policemen sustained bullet injuries when the parks were attacked on Sunday, November 27.

On Monday, November 28, the attacks continued with sporadic shooting at the parks as the gunmen attempted to take control of the union's secretariat.

Members of the union at the Old Garage were chased towards Ayetoro area with guns and cutlasses.

Business owners have closed their shops and school gates were hurriedly locked and many cars have been razed.

