Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold his 2023 campaign rally in Lagos state on Saturday, November 26.

For the APC's national leader, this rally is the biggest and stands as a sort of homecoming celebration for him after he emerged as the winner of the ruling party's presidential primary election in June.

Knowing the magnitude and importance of the campaign, the APC sent a travel advisory to residents earlier in the week on traffic ahead of this historic day, to avoid the stress of gridlock on major roads in the state.

Already, some dignitaries of the APC have started trooping into the Teslim Balogun stadium, the venue of the party's presidential rally.

This is deemed Tinubu's biggest presidential rally ahead of the 2023 elections

Those sighted by Legit include the chairman of the party in Lagos, Collenius Ojelabi, and the director general of the campaign council in Lagos, Senator Ganiyu Solomon