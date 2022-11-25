Babachir Lawal continues to be a pain the neck for the APC presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been very vocal against the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

His recent revelation about the ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, gives an impression that the party's flagbearer is sectional

FCT, Abuja - A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal on Thursday, November 24 alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu said campaigning in the southeast was a waste of time and resources during the party’s primaries.

Adamawa-born Lawal made the comment while speaking on a political programme aired on Channels Television.

Babachir Lawal's recent comment about Tinubu might hurt the chances of the APC presidential candidate in the southeast. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

He said:

“During the convention, he didn’t even allow us go the southeast. He said it was a waste of time and money.”

According to him, the APC presidential candidate stands no chance of winning the 2-23 presidential election.

He endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, but stated that he is still a member of the APC.

Lawal had broke off with Tinubu after the latter announced a Muslim as his running mate for the 2023 polls.

The former SGF and some other APC members had advocated for the appointment of a northern Christian in order to balance the ruling party's presidential pairing.

