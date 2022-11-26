The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have suffered a huge political loss ahead of the 2023 general election

Not fewer than 10 support groups that have supported PDP and Atiku over the years have switched their allegiance to the APC

The groups pledged to work for the victory of the APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 2023

Gusau, Zamfara state - At least 10 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Support Groups have dumped the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Nation reported that the groups also pledged to support the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima.

Ahead of 2023, 10 northern PDP support groups declare support for the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the development was contained in a statement released on Saturday, November 26, by the northwest publicity secretary, Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada and spokesperson, APC Northwest Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Lawal Shehu Mflash.

List of PDP support groups that defected to APC

Atiku Support Organisation PDP Transformation Ambassadors Atiku Abubakar Kawai PDP Mobilisers Initiative Kasa Daya Al’umma Daya Atiku/Okowo Frontiers Movement G7 Business Community Katsina Biyayya Forum Atiku Women and Youth Initiative Atiku Nigeria Transformation Ambassadors

Governor Matawalle, others receive defectors

The statement said Governor Bello Matawalle and the APC National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Moh Lukman, received the members of the support groups of PDP into the APC in Gusau, Zamafara state capital on Friday, November.

The groups were reportedly committed to supporting the PDP and Atiku but switched to the APC after the former failed to accord deserved recognition.

“These are groups that invested heavily in the Atiku project since 2015 but noting that poor relationship with both PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar compelled them to leave both the PDP and its Presidential candidate and declared their support for APC and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu," the statement read in part.

Only APC upholds principle of power rotation, says Matawalle

Governor Matawalle also told the defectors that the APC is the only party that upholds the principles of power rotation.

He said the highest justice to be done to the people of the South is to be able to shift power to their region so that justice and equality can be ensured.

Matawalle urged them to uphold the commitment they have exhibited over the years for the victory of the APC and all its candidates at all levels.

He told the defectors that Tinubu and the APC have mapped out strategic development plans that would help consolidate the existing reforms under President Muhammad Buhari.

Atiku Support Group dumps PDP presidential candidate, endorses Peter Obi

In a related development, the Youths for Atiku Political Group (YOFA) group has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 22, the group said it is not backing Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate.

The group said it withdrew its support for the PDP following the party's jettisoning of the rotation principle by producing another northern candidate.

