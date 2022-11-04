The Jeje Riders Nigeria International has donated Heart Start Defibrillator worth millions of naira to some hospitals

The beneficiaries are the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and the 44 Army Reference Hospital both in Kaduna

The riders said they are committed to touching lives in positive ways as part of their core values and mandate as a group

Kaduna - As part of their contribution to humanity and health care service delivery to the society, the Jeje Riders Nigeria International has donated Heart Start Defibrillator worth millions of naira to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The Jeje Riders who drove in their motor bikes from across the country led by their chairman, Board of Trustees and president, Tizhe Ibrahim Mathew said they are committed to touching lives in positive ways as part of their core values and mandate as a group.

The Jeje Riders presenting their donations as the Barau Dikko Teaching hospital. Photo credit: Jeje Riders

Source: Facebook

Speaking while making the presentation at both hospitals, Mathew said they are an exclusive group of like minded young Nigerian international touring and adventure bikers based in Abuja.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“At the core of our objectives is charity, youth development and peace advocacy. It is in line with our creed that we have donated multi-million naira hospital equipment to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital and 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

“This is in line with what we have desired to do and will continue to do to support some of the good works that we have seen in the country. Supporting hospitals that are rendering services to the populace.

“If you look at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, it's a military hospital that offers services even to civilians, and that is why we decided to support them today.

“We are international touring bikers organisation, we have support from sisters biker's association across the world.

“In Africa, just recently, at the beginning of the year, we were in Niger Republic where a school was donated by bikers, last month we came back from Côte d'Ivoire, we have support from this sister bikers association and we also support them and they support us and that is how we get support for some of the things we do.”

He also disclosed that as an association, they have concluded plans to visit the Kogi state governor to commiserate with him on the recent flood disaster that hits the state and that they will support no fewer than 200 households affected by the flood with relief materials.

He added:

“We will also be partnering with NDLEA before the end of the year in the area of youth development and you know we have to channel the energy of the youths appropriately and ensure that they are supported and developed properly.”

Responding shortly after receiving the equipment, the chief medical director (CMD) of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Professor Abdulkadir Musa Tabari said:

“The equipment is used in saving lives in emergency cases especially patients with cardiac problems. Most often, we lost patients because we don't have these facilities immediately available.”

On his part, the Acting chief medical director of 44 Army Reference Hospital, Colonel Ndidi Stephen Onuchukwu, also commended the bikers for adding value to the hospital's capacity to health delivery services while assuring of judicious use of the equipment.

Our goal is to have first heart transplant in Nigeria, Tristate boss Adeleke reveals

Legit.ng had previously reported that the president and chief executive officer of the Tristate health care system, Prof. Kamar Adeleke, explained that Nigeria has what it takes to cater for the health of her citizenry.

Adeleke, a US-trained interventional cardiologist, made this known on Friday, July 22, during a media interaction in Lagos.

He said he came to Nigeria after spending over 40 years in the US to make the cardiac programme affordable and accessible to the people, saying that he is keen on making the first heart transplant in Nigeria.

Nigerians commend VP Osinbajo as he undergoes surgery in Lagos hospital

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, was admitted at Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos for a surgical procedure over pain in his leg, a move which attracted commendations from Nigerians.

Laolu Akande, spokesman to the vice-president, disclosed in a tweet on Saturday, July 16.

According to Akande, Osinbajo’s surgery is due to recurrent leg pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

Source: Legit.ng