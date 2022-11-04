Drug Free World Africa is an international organisation founded in London held an awareness walk against drug abuse in Abuja

The awareness campaign which has already been held in 23 states of the federation, culminated with the procession in the Nigerian capital

Representatives of the ministry of education and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were also at the event

FCT, Abuja - A non-governmental organisation, Drug Free World Africa on Thursday, November 3 held a mega march on the streets of Abuja to sensitize members of the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

The march attended be a Legit.ng reporter, started at the popular Utako market ended at the Jabi lake.

Speaking to journalists at the event, the country representative of Drug Free World Africa in Nigeria, Hon. Dr. Lina Okereke, said:

“We have done march against drug abuse in 23 states of the federation. This one in Abuja is called mega march because it has been going on in other states to make sure we synergise with the law enforcement agencies and others to ensure drug demand reduction among our children, the youths and the populace generally.

“We have also gone to schools because we know that drug abuse disrupts peace, unity and even the economic value of a nation.”

Hon. Okereke who is also the special adviser to the Imo state government on health, spoke on ways to end drug abuse saying:

“To curb this ugly menace, awareness is very important, counselling is very important, one-to-one talk is also important.

“We don't treat those who have abused drug as outcast, show them the way, bring them close and counsel them. So, we catch them young especially at the schools because they are vulnerable.”

On his part, Capt. Bishop Johnson (rtd), special assistant to the minister of state for education on security, strategy and public relations said:

“The ministry has an open door policy for any initiative that will help reduce drug and illicit substances abuse particularly as it relates to our educational institutions.

“There is no better way to reduce the abuse of drugs more than educational awareness and taking the message to the people by educating them for them to understand the dangers of abusing drugs.”

On his part, Gbenga Owonubi, NDLEA staff officer, sensitization said:

“What Drug Free World Africa is doing is commendable. It is good to sensitize the general public on the consequences of drug abuse in our society.

“As we always say, NDLEA alone cannot do it. We need all the stakeholders to come onboard so that we can sensitize the general public let them know that the issue of drug abuse is something that is critical and everybody have to come together to fight it.”

We need more sniffer drugs for our operations - Marwa tells NASS

Meanwhile, Buba Marwa, NDLEA boss has said Nigeria need more sniffer dogs to fight the rising illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Marwa told members of the House of Representatives that a sniffer dog costs about $15,000 to $20,000

According to the NDLEA boss, the dogs provided to the agency by the German police are not enough to tackle drug-related crimes across the nation.

FG approves N1bn for NDLEA to buy lie detector, night vision glasses

The federal government had earlier considered the need to enhance the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drug trafficking.

The sum of N1 billion was approved for the purchase of a lie detector scanner and night vision glasses for the agency.

Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice made this known after the weekly FEC meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

