VP Osinbajo is currently in the hospital for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg

His media handlers say the pain was possibly sustained from an injury while playing his favourite sport - squash

The vice president's doctors also gave an update of the treatment, saying the procedure was successful and he is doing fine

Ikeja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently at the hospital for a surgical procedure over pain in his leg, Laolu Akande, spokesman to the vice-president, disclosed in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16.

According to Akande, Osinbajo’s surgery is due to a recurrent leg pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash.

Part of the statement read:

“Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

“Also, the vice president is alert and well.”

A statement released by the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos where the surgery was held read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”

The statement was signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, the medical director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been commending the vice president for undergoing the surgery in a Nigerian hospital, an act not common among Nigerian leaders.

Others also wished him well and a quick recovery.

Henry Shield, a PDP chieftain tweeted:

Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu also wished the vice president well.

Some others commended the vice president for using a Nigerian hospital

More accolades for the VP:

Dolapo Osinbajo hails vice president, says she is proud of him

Recall that the VP's wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo celebrated her husband after he lost the APC presidential primary election.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Mrs. Osinbajo called her husband's traditional and pet names in solidarity with him.

Her words:

“Oluyemi, Oluleke, Omoluabi, Omo oko, Oninu ire, Oniwa pele, Oniwa tutu, Ologbon, Olododo, Alaanu. I'm proud of you!”

Source: Legit.ng