Lagos drivers are not happy with how the industrial action they embarked on, the first day went recently

They decried that touts popularly referred to as agbero's hijacked their well-planned strike action and even kidnapped one of them

The Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria maintained that no matter the move, attacks by the hoodlums and motor parks management, the strike action continues until their demands are met

On Monday, October 31st, Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), disclosed its members faced physical assaults, abduction and vandalisation of property by some motor park touts in Lagos, in the cause of the ongoing seven days strike action.

The drivers said the inhumane treatment meted on them occurred in Badagry, Ojodu Berger, Iyana-Era and Ijanikin areas of Lagos, Vanguard reported.

Lagos drivers insist strike action continues. Photo credit: Vanguard newspaper

Stike action continues despite the attack, Lagos drivers

Narrating the incidents in a statement, JDWAN national leader, Akintade Abiodun, vowed that the strike action will continue till Sunday, November 6, to press home their demands from the state government.

JDWAN said its members, who are over 5,000 in number, are ready to defy all odds.

He said:

“Kudos to all commercial drivers in Lagos State for the massive compliance to the seven-day boycott by the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the commuters and residents of Lagos for the support thus far.

“We have all come to the full understanding of the impact of the forceful, illegal, ludicrous, unjust ticketing, levies and charges by the Parks and Garages Management Committee and caretaker committee.

“Today, October 31 (Monday) being the first day of our seven days industrial action, we have experienced physical attacks, vandalisation of our vehicles and homes and criminal abduction of our member."

