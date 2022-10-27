Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, visited Borno state for the first time ever

Speaking on the insurgency in the state, the respected cleric said spiritual intervention was needed to defeat the enemies of Nigeria

He also enumerated all the interventions made by the RCCG in Borno state including building a primary school and skills acquisition center

Maiduguri - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says prayer remains the best option for peace in Nigeria and ending the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

The respected cleric made the comment when he paid a courtesy visit to the Borno state deputy governor, Usman Kadafur, at the Government House, Maiduguri, on Thursday, October 27.

Pastor Adeboye and his wife during their meeting with the Borno state deputy governor. Photo credit: @BornoGovt

Adeboye said spiritual intervention was needed side by side the current anti terrorism efforts in order to defeat Boko Haram and other extremist groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“There are problems that you cannot solve with just human ability, it takes God to get some of these bandits to get to surrender.

“Because even if you offer them everything, some of them may still turn their back and go back to what they were initially doing.

“We have come to pray on the land. My congregation and I have been praying. I believe God wants me to step on the land and cry and pray for the land and we have been praying since Wednesday.”

Pastor Adeboye further explained that Maiduguri was the 16th place where his congregation held prayers.

He said:

”We went around the world. The Church was in 196 locations globally. Sir, I thank the almighty God for this meeting as this is the first time in my life of visiting Maiduguri. I have had always wanted to come long before now but somehow it has not been possible.

“My wife and I and some of our officials have come here and seen for ourselves that the governor and his wonderful government have been doing a lot under very difficult situations.

“We believe that if things had been easier this government could have done a lot more for the people.

“In our own little corner at the headquarters in Lagos, we have tried whatever little bit we could to show the government that we are particularly interested in Borno state.”

Enumerating some of his church’s interventions, the RCCG leader said:

“We built a little primary school, a skills acquisition and vocational training center where different trades like shoe making, sewing and other trades are being learnt.

“We also built accommodation for some of the displaced families and also contributed to the hospitals by bringing machines for kidney dialysis, but much more than that, we have been praying.

“We have been praying because before these troublemakers came, Borno was one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. I remember in those days, anyone could go to anywhere here at anytime of the day and night.”

Speaking earlier, the deputy governor acknowledged the support of Adeboye and other Christian faithful.

He also concurred with Adeboye, saying that there was need to fervently seek the intervention of God to end the 13-year-old insurgency that has ravaged the state.

