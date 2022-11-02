Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Bishop Humphrey Olumakaiye

In a statement by his aide, the APC flagbearer described the cleric's death as a tragic loss to the entire state and Christian community

Meanwhile, Olumakaiye died on Monday after a brief illness at 53; he was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018

On Wednesday, November 2nd, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commiserated with the family of Rev. Humprey Olumakaiye, and the Christian community.

In a condolence message issued by Tinubu Media Officer, Tunde Rahman, in Abuja, the presidential hopeful maintained that Olumakaiye’s demise was like a bolt out of the blues.

Tinubu mourns the passing of Lagos Anglican Bishop, Olumakaiye. Photo credit: Tinubu Media Office

Source: Facebook

Tinubu sends condolence message to the family Olumakaiye, Christian community

Olumakaiye, who was until his death the Archbishop of Province 1 and Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, died during the week at the age of 53.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu’s tribute is coming barely 24 hours after Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the bishop’s death as a great loss to the Anglican Communion and the entire state.

While wishing him eternal rest, the APC presidential candidate described the death of the bishop as sad and unfortunate.

He said,

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Province 1 and Bishop of Lagos.

“I knew and interacted closely with Most Rev. Olumakaiye. A true man of God who evinced that divine calling each time you encountered him, his death is most unfortunate and a loss not only to the Christendom but to me and many others as well.

“He was truly committed to the service of God and humanity. He was helpful in forging good relationship between Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos through his gospel of tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence for which many will remember and extol him.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, relations, the Lagos diocese, members of the Archbishop’s Palace Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, the entire Christian community and indeed all of us who knew him.”

Ifeanyi: Tinubu, wife sympathise with Davido, Chioma, prays for couple

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu have joined other prominent Nigerians to sympathise with David Adeleke (Davido) and his baby mama Chioma Rowland over the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Social media rumours were making the rounds on Monday, October 31 that the couple lost Ifeanyi through a domestic accident when the three-year-old drowned in a pool at Davido's Banana Island mansion.

However, the Nigerian police confirmed that the rumours were true after issuing an official announcement via their social media handle.

Ifeanyi: Tinubu, Obi, Kalu, and other powerful politicians who have sympathized with Davido, Chioma

Nigeria superstar artiste David Adeleke, alias Davido, and his fiancée Chioma Rowland is going through a torrid time following the tragic loss of their son Ifeanyi.

The news of the demise of the three-year-old broke the internet and social media on Monday, October 31, leaving many to wonder if it was a rumour.

However, the Nigerian police, Lagos state command, issued a statement to confirm the incident.

Source: Legit.ng