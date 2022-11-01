More condolence messages continue to pour in for Davido and Chioma over the loss of their son Ifeanyi

The three-year-old Ifeanyi tragically drowned in the swimming pool of Davido's Banana Island mansion in Lagos

APC bannerman Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolence to Nigerian musician

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu have joined other prominent Nigerians to sympathise with David Adeleke (Davido) and his baby mama Chioma Rowland over the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Social media rumours were making the rounds on Monday, October 31 that the couple lost Ifeanyi through a domestic accident when the three-year-old drowned in a pool at Davido's Banana Island mansion.

Tinubu joined the likes of Peter Obi and Orji Uzor Kalu to sympathise with the "Stand Strong" crooner. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, Davido

Source: Twitter

However, the Nigerian police confirmed that the rumours were true after issuing an official announcement via their social media handle.

Meanwhile, APC bannerman, Tinubu on behalf of himself and his wife Senator Oluremi took to his social media handle to extend their heartfelt condolence to the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His tweet reads:

"Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy."

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Peter Obi mourns with Chioma, Davido, pens down heartfelt condolence

Similarly, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate has sent his condolence to hip-pop singer Davido and Chioma Rowland, his partner.

Obi's message followed reports of the death of the duo's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident.

According to Peter Obi, he cannot begin to imagine the kind of pain Chioma and Davido will be passing through at such a trying moment in their lives.

“May God comfort him and Chioma”, Buhari’s aide, minister extend condolence to Davido over loss of son, Ifeanyi

Also, Bashir Ahmad and Festus Keyamo sent comforting words to the singer, his fiancée and the family

This was coming hours after Davido Adeleke and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland lost their three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old boy who marked his birthday some days ago was reported to have died in a drowning accident in the Banana Island residence of the artiste.

Source: Legit.ng