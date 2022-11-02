Gunmen have kidnapped the Zamfara ADC's candidate for State House of Assembly, Shinkafi Constituency, Suleiman Abdulrahaman

Sokoto - Suleiman Abdulrahaman, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Shinkafi Constituency in the 2023 general elections is nowhere to be found.

TVC News reported that Abdulrahaman was abducted along Shinkafi- Sokoto road on Monday, October 31, on his way to get his credentials at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

It was gathered that the kidnappers called the candidate's family on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, and inform them of the development

However, the abductors are yet to demand ransom for Abdulrahaman's release.

