The demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of Davido and Chioma Rowland, has continued to spark heartwarming reactions

Top Nigerian politicians took to their social media handles to extend their love and prayers to the deceased's family

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Peter Obi of the PDP, and Orji Uzor Kalu led the list of politicians to have sympathised with the superstar artiste

Nigeria superstar artiste David Adeleke, alias Davido, and his fiancée Chioma Rowland is going through a torrid time following the tragic loss of their son Ifeanyi.

The news of the demise of the three-year-old broke the internet and social media on Monday, October 31, leaving many to wonder if it was a rumour.

Tinubu joined the likes of Peter Obi and Orji Uzor Kalu to sympathise with the "Stand Strong" crooner. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Davido

However, the Nigerian police, Lagos state command, issued a statement to confirm the incident.

The statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson, reads:

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested.”

Following the confirmation of Ifeanyi’s demise, some top Nigerian politicians extended their condolence to the megastar.

Some of these top politicians are listed below:

Orji Uzor Kalu

The former Abia state governor and serving lawmaker took to his social media handle to comfort the couple and his entire family.

His tweet reads:

“Dear David/Chioma, I am sober, I am deeply saddened by the loss of your son, Ifeanyi. I have canceled my official engagements today to mourn him quietly. Ifeanyi will be missed by everyone. May the Creator accept our prayers on his behalf.”

Peter Obi

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, also took to his verified Twitter handle of over 2 million followers to extend his heartfelt condolence.

His tweet reads:

"I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment.

"May God grant them healing, strength, and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Bola and Oluremi Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife joined other powerful political figures to sympathise with Davido and his family.

His heartwarming message reads:

"Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy."

Festus Keyamo and Bashir Ahmad

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, also took to his Twitter handle to sympathise with the couple and their family.

Similarly, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential aide, also sent his condolences to the "Stand Strong" crooner.

Sabinus cancels all engagements for the day to mourn Davido’s son

Meanwhile, popular skit maker Sabinus joins the many other Nigerian celebrities in grief to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of famous singer Davido.

Mr Funny, in reaction to the report, shared a post on his Instagram page saying the hurt or pain can't be explained.

Ifeanyi Adeleke was reported to have died on October 31, 2022, after his body was found submerged in the pool in Davido's house.

