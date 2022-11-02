More details have emerged as the EFCC released photos of Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the NNPP arrested over N1.4 billion bank fraud

The EFCC recovered N326million and $ 140,500 cash and two Range Rover Luxury SUVs from Atumeyi in Abuja and arrested an alleged accomplice, Joshua Dominic

In Lagos, the anti-corruption agency arrested Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank

FCT, Abuja - Many Nigerians have usually accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of only displaying photos of "less privileged" criminal suspects when they arrest them.

They accuse the agency of treating high-profile criminal suspects differently when arrested.

However, the commission may have proved the accusation wrong when it, on Tuesday, November 1, posted the photos of Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, a prominent politician arrested over N1.4 billion bank fraud.

Atumeyi is the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 elections.

Photos show how EFCC arrested Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, Joshua Dominic in Abuja

His photos were displayed alongside that of two other suspects, Abdulmalik Femi and Joshua Dominic, arrested in connection with the bank fraud.

Though he used his palms to cover his face, the EFCC took the photos and posted them on its official social media pages.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how the EFCC arrested Atumeyi with N326million and $ 140,500 cash.

Atumeyi, seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, was arrested on Sunday, October 30, alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Abdumalik Salau Femi, ex-bank employee who helped Atumeyi

The EFCC also arrested Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, in connection with the fraud.

Femi allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate.

He was arrested on Tuesday, November 1, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu, where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.

The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, according to the EFCC.

Yusuf Atumeyi's arrest: Nigerians react

Osquare Okpanachi said:

"Guy was planning to go and make laws for others whilst himself was breaking the laws."

Kobani Eric said:

"He covers his face and you allowed him but if he was a youth caught with a laptop you would have flocked him with a USB cord for attempting to cover his face."

Omotayo Omóyemí

"Weldone EFCC. This is a laudable result and it will serve as deterrent to others who may have similar plan in mind. Kudos."

Maxwell Duku said:

"Our Elders have disappointed us, our youths are failing us. Which way Nigeria?"

Chidiadi Chibyke said:

"A welcome development. Thank you EFCC for this painstaking job. As redesign of naira notes is starting, we should expect more of this.

"In view of this, I will suggest that you people liaise with Banks or where there seems to be a compromise with any Banks MD, then plant intelligent Bankers within the Bank to track down these nation's saboteurs."

Tajudeen Bhadmus said:

"Young criminals are too many this days, please don't relent in making sure we have a secure environment for genuine business to thrive. Thank you EFCC."

Fraudsters hack Nigerian bank, transfer N523m to 225 accounts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how suspected fraudsters hacked a customer’s account domiciled in an old-generation bank and fraudulently transferred N523,337,100 (N523.3 million) from the account to 18 different accounts in the same bank.

SP Eyitayo Johnson, the spokesperson for the Police Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos state, made this known in a statement on Wednesday, September 21.

He said the suspects, during a three-day cyber-attack, transferred the money from the 18 accounts into 225 other accounts domiciled in 22 other banks and financial institutions.

