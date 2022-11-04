An ex-banker with a popular Nigerian bank has allegedly defrauded the bank of hundreds of million

The suspect was arraigned by the police at the Federal High Court in Lagos over the alleged crime

Two other suspects have been declared wanted over the alleged fraud

Ajayi Olusola, a former staff of Stanbic-IBTC Bank has been arraigned in court by the police for allegedly defrauding the bank of a huge sum of money running into hundreds of million.

The accused was arraigned before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Federal High Court over claims of defrauding Stanbic-IBTC of N205million.

Ex-banker allegedly defrauds Stanbic-IBTC of N205 million

Source: Getty Images

The charges preferred against the defendant by the Police Special Fraud Unit include conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and unlawful conversation.

According to Punch, the prosecutor, Sylvester Azubuike, told the court that Olusola committed the scam while he was a staff of the bank between 2015 and 2021. He also stated that Olusola collaborated with two other suspects - Ayodele Olaogun and Hakeem Abdulhadi - who are now at large.

Olusola pled not guilty to the 3-count charge and was admitted to a N50 million bail with sureties in like sum, as the case was adjourned till November 10, 2022.

It might interest you to know that fraudsters have been on the prowl lately, attacking the finances of bank customers using various sly methods. Recently, customers of one of Nigeria's tier-1 banks took to social media to narrate their sad ordeal after fraudsters wiped out their accounts.

Fraudsters Hack Nigerian Bank, Transfer N523million to 225 Accounts

Last month, Legit.ng reported how fraudsters hacked the accounts of customers of a Nigerian bank and transferred N523.3 million to 18 other accounts.

According to information gathered by the Police Special Fraud Unit in Ikoyi, Lagos state, the suspects later transferred the stolen money from the 18 accounts into 225 other accounts domiciled in 22 other banks and financial institutions.

Police said that two suspects were later arrested and the sum of N160 million was recovered from the different banks as the investigation continues in the hope of arresting the remaining members of the criminal syndicate.

3 Nigerian Banks Report 26,877 Fraud Cases in Six Months

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Fidelity Bank and Access Bank topped the list of Nigerian banks that registered fraud cases in the first half of 2022.

This is according to information gathered in the financial reports of the respective banks for the period. The banks recorded a combined 26,877 registered fraud cases, according to Legit.ng's findings.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company and its subsidiary firms led with 15,004 reported cases involving N155 billion and $50,700.

Access Bank recorded 10,706 fraud attempts - 3,602 failed attempts and 7,104 successful attempts with a reported N1.2 billion loss.

In the same period in view, Fidelity Bank recorded 1,167 fraud reports amounting to about $2,400 and N4.80 million in actual losses.

Source: Legit.ng