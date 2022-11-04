The PDP governorship candidate in Niger state, Liman Kantigi, has been ordered to forfeit his property at House No. 10, Kinshasa Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, to the federal government

Chado-Kantigi, in an appeal, claimed ownership of the property which was linked to the PDP governorship candidate, Liman Kantigi.

But the court of appeal sitting in Abuja dismissed the appeal and order the PDP stalwart to forfeit the property to the federal government permanently

FCT, Abuja - A court of appeal in Abuja has ordered that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, Liman Kantigi, permanently forfeit some of his properties to the federal government.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a statement on Thursday, November 3, Daily Nigerian reported.

Court orders PDP guber aspirant to forfeit his Abuja property to federal government permanently Photo Credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

EFCC PDP Abuja Property 2023 election Liman Kantigi Niger state

The anti-graft agency said the order was issued after an appeal was filed by Baba Chado-Kantigi, who claimed ownership of house No. 10, Kinshasa Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Chado-Kantigi, in the appeal, claimed ownership of the property which was linked to the PDP governorship candidate, Liman Kantigi.

Kantigi was an ex-Niger state commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs under the administration of former governor Babangida Aliyu.

why court orders permanent forfeiture of Abuja property of PDP guber candidate

Justice Bature Gafar in his judgment, while delivering his judgment, dismissed the appeal and ordered that the property be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The statement reads in part:

“The EFCC, had, sometime in 2017, confiscated some properties linked to Kantigi based on intelligence linking him with money laundering and fraudulent acquisition of assets.

Amid kidney saga, FG secures court order to claim 40 Ekweremadu’s properties, see breakdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that a federal high court in Abuja had ordered the interim forfeiture of 40 properties belonging to the former senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in his judgment, also ordered that the EFCC should publish the properties in any Nigerian daily within 7 days that the order was issued.

The court also ordered that any member of the public interested in the properties should indicate their interest within 14 days of publication and tell the court why the properties should not be permanently forfeited,

Source: Legit.ng