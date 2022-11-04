A former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Lagos state, Olasupo Shasore, was arraigned before Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 4

Shasore is being accused by the EFCC of involvement in money laundering to the tune of N109.8million

The former Lagos justice commission was said to have transferred $300,000 in single lodgement into his company account, a move that is contrary to the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011

Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, November 4, arraigned Olasupo Shasore, a former Attorney General and commissioner for justice in Lagos over alleged money laundering to the tune of N109.8million.

Shashore was arraigned on Friday by the commission before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Channels TV reports.

Olasupo Shasore was granted bail in court on Friday, November 4 (Photo: Olasupo Shasore)

Source: Facebook

The anti-graft agency slammed the former commissioner with a 14-count criminal charge along with his personal firm, Middlesex Investment Ltd.

According to one of the charges filed at the court by the EFCC, Shasore in November 2017, committed a breach of money laundering laws by transferring a $300,000 single lodgement into his company account where he is a sole signatory.

The alleged offence is said to contravene Section 10 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

The former Lagos Attorney General was also said to have failed to establish an anti-money laundering desk and designate a compliance officer in Middlesex Investment Ltd as expected of him by law.

It was also gathered that Shashore allegedly failed to honour the EFCC's invitation on two occasions.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes said to have been committed along with the company.

During the court's proceeding on Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted Sahshore, a decision that was not objected to by the EFCC's lawyer, Bala Sanga.

Justice Ekwo also fixed March 13 to 17, 2023 for prosecution, after telling Shashore to keep to the terms and conditions of the administrative.

