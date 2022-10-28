The United States government has urged its citizens to evacuate Abuja, Nigeria's capital amid fear of a terror attack

Employees and families of the United States consulate have also been advised to leave the capital

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies said all proactive measures are in place while urging residents not to panic

FCT, Abuja - The United States government has once again issued another security over the security situation in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

In its latest advisory alert, as reported by the Daily Trust, the United States has warned families of its employees to evacuate Abuja as soon as possible.

Legit.ng had also earlier reported that the United States in its latest intelligence gathering blacklisted 14 states across the northeast, northwest, and south-south region as unsafe for Nigerians to travel to.

The Nigerian intelligence agencies, however, were not pleased with the position of the United States over the state of security in the country.

A military intelligence source revealed that the postulations of the United States were not true and that every precautionary and proactive measure is already in place to clamp down on any unruly attempt to disrupt law and order.

To further heighten the whole situation, the mega Jabi Lake Mall was abruptly closed during the early hours of Thursday, October 27 due to security concerns in the vicinity.

This move further created panic amongst residents of Abuja as the warnings of the United States becomes more frightening despite Nigerian security agencies' efforts to allay fears amongst residents.

United States updates travel advisory

Meanwhile, the United States' latest travel advisory has urged all American citizens in Abuja to evacuate and follow all necessary guidelines for evacuation.

A statement released on the website of the US embassy reads:

“U.S. citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. U.S. citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the U.S. Consulate in Lagos at LagosFM@state.gov for assistance.

“The U.S. Embassy Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Abuja. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria. U.S. Citizens in Nigeria who require assistance should contact LagosACS@state.gov or +234 1 460 3410.”

Meanwhile, the US embassy on its website rolled out 13 travel advisories for its citizens planning to take a trip to Nigeria.

Below are the 13 advisories released by the US

1. Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Nigerian visa, if needed.

2. Use caution when walking or driving at night.

3. Keep a low profile.

4. Review travel routes and times to vary your predictability.

5. Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.

6. Be aware of your surroundings.

7. Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.

8. Avoid demonstrations and large political gatherings.

9. Review your personal security plans.

10. Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Establish a “proof of life” protocol with your loved ones, so that if you are taken hostage, your loved ones know specific questions (and answers) to ask the hostage-takers to be sure that you are alive (and to rule out a hoax).

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

11. Obtain comprehensive medical insurance that includes medical evacuation.

12. Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

13. Review the Country Security Report for Nigeria.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel, and read the Embassy COVID-19 page for country-specific COVID-19 information.

However, the inspector-general of police, Usman Baba Alkali on Thursday, October assured Nigerians that his men are circulated and stationed around strategic areas across the federation to clamp down on any imminent attack.

Terror alert: “United States bluffing, Nigeria is safer than in recent times”, says Lai Mohammed

Similarly, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

