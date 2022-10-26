Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has played down the advisory terror alert issued by the United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday, October 23.

As reported by TheCable, the minister was of the opinion that the United States security advisory does not portray the true state of security in Nigeria at present.

Lai Mohammed came for the media stating that they sometimes blow things out of proportion with their clickbait report. Photo: Lai Mohammed

He made this known in Abuja on Tuesday, October 25 at the ongoing UNESCO media and information literacy week.

Lai Mohammed said Nigeria is safe than it used to be over the past few years stating that the US and UK terror alert only caused panic amongst civilians.

Lai Mohammed accuses media of clickbait report

The minister also accused the media of escalating the whole issue by publishing clickbait reports. He also did not spare social media users stating some individuals are quick to spreading fake and unverified reports.

He said:

“Some media outlets and social media personalities are usually caught spreading unverified information on their platforms just for clickbait and the attendant monetary gain.

“Talking of clickbait, this may be what informed the spread of the supposed security alert issued recently by some foreign embassies in Nigeria.

“Suddenly, this alert found its way into the media, both new and traditional, thus creating panic in the polity. Schools were shut; businesses were closed; travel plans were altered; lives were disrupted. No one cared to find out about the authenticity of these alerts."

Lai Mohammed says security measures remain intact against terrorism

Lai Mohammed, however, assured Nigerians all security agencies and the military have been up to the task of ensuring law and order across the federation.

He said terrorists have been annihilated in affected areas and have become feeble in their operations.

He said:

“Terrorists have been hard hit and put on the run. Bandits have been decimated and scattered. Our country is safer today than at any time in recent times, thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform."

Lai Mohammed reiterated that an attempt by any of the unruly sect to raise their ugly heads will be tamed by the Nigerian Army as they are one step ahead of them.

He further urged Nigerians to speak against disinformation as it has become a global problem across the globe.

Another Twitter ban? Lai Mohammed drops bombshell about social media

Meanwhile, the federal government has once again reiterated that the unregulated use of social media is harmful.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture stated this during a UNESCO program.

He said there was a need for evaluation of social media in terms of its usage and gratification.

