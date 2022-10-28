President Buhari has assured Nigerians that security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT

The president gave the assurance while reacting to the travel advisory issued by the US, UK and other countries over possible terror attacks in Abuja

President Buhari also urged Nigerians not to panic but remain vigilant, adding that the travel advisory does not mean there is an imminent attack on the federal capital

State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be calm but vigilant following the travel advisory issued by the United States and several other Western countries, warning of possible terror attacks in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The president's reaction is contained in a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday, October 28.

President Buhari urged Nigerians not to panic over the travel advisory by the US, UK and others warning of possible terror attacks in Abuja. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

President Buhari also advised the nation’s security establishment and entire citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.

The US and other foreign missions had advised their citizens to avoid travelling to Nigeria, particularly Abuja, warning of a potential terror attack in the city.

Travel advisories do not mean an imminent attack in Abuja - Buhari

President Buhari, however, said the advisories do not mean “an attack in Abuja is imminent. ”

"The recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments should not be a cause for panic," the president said.

He added that Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign governments’ travel advice to their citizens.

According to him, UK and US travel advisories also state there is a high likelihood of terror attacks in many Western European nations.

"Indeed, the UK and US advice to their respective citizens for travel to one another’s countries contain the same warning. Unfortunately, terror is a reality the world over.

"However, it does not mean an attack in Abuja is imminent."

Security measures reinforced in and around Abuja, Buhari assures

President Buhari also stated that security measures have been reinforced in and around the FCT since July, when the Kuje prison was attacked by terrorists.

"Since the July prison raid, Heightened monitoring and interception of terrorist communications ensure potential threats are caught further upstream.

"Attacks are being foiled. Security agents are proactively rooting out threats to keep citizens safe – much of their work unseen and necessarily confidential," he said.

Nigerians' safety is my government's top priority - Buhari

President Buhari further said that Nigerians’ safety remains the highest priority of his government, just as he added that security services are working around the clock to keep harm at bay.

He gave assurances that the government is on top of the security situation in the country.

Noting that security threats are real and have been with the country for a long while, the president said Nigeria’s military, the police and other security agencies have shown a capability to deal with them.

People should not cause unnecessary panic, Buhari warns

President Buhari also stressed that while being security conscious, alert and careful is crucial, it is also important that responsible members of the society do not create situations leading to unnecessary panic.

He commended the military and other security agencies for the recent turnaround in the nation’s security.

The president also directed that additional precautionary measures be implemented and that these must not slacken now and during the upcoming festive period.

He expressed optimism that given the ongoing efforts on the part of the military and other security and intelligence agencies with the active support of the civilian population, the nation will emerge victorious against the current challenges facing it.

Alleged reason behind US terror alert in Abuja revealed

Meanwhile, fresh reports have it that the United States high commission has finally revealed why it issued a terror alert in Nigeria.

Diplomatic sources said there were a series of intelligence gatherings and meetings before issuing an advisory alert.

"Late last week, a suspect was nabbed near the US Embassy at the Central Area allegedly spying on the surroundings. Also, explosive devices were found near the entrance of a compound housing US staff on Saturday, October 22," one of the sources said.

