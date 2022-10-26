Again, the United States has released another advisory alert about Nigeria's insecurity state

The United States said that 14 states across the northeast, northwest, and south-south region were unsafe for travelers

However, Nigerian intelligence has refuted these claims stating that it's a deliberate attempt to undermine the relentless efforts of Nigeria security agencies

FCT, Abuja - Three days after releasing a terror alert, an emerging report says the United States has rolled out a travel advisory to Nigerians to take precautions.

As reported by PRNigeria, in its latest advisory, the United States says 14 states out of the 36 states of the federation are not safe for citizens to visit.

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) reacted to the terror alert issued by the United States urging Nigerians to keep calm. Photo: Department of State Services

They sighted issues of kidnapping, piracy, terrorism, and civil unrest as the predominant activities in these states.

Nigerian intelligence react

Responding to the travel advisory issued by the United States government, a Nigerian intelligence operative who spoke to the news platform stated that the ongoing narrative embarked upon by the US and UK governments was a scheme to undermine the relentless efforts of the Nigerian intelligence and security agencies.

The source said:

“Already, the security agencies have performed exceeding well in recent times, in terms of interception of calls, arrest of terrorist commanders, and elimination of their fighters.

“It is unfortunate that while we share security advisories with the embassies on the need for security consciousness, just as we occasionally announce in public statements, these foreign missions use the same to compromise our security efforts.”

The source accused the foreign embassies of deliberately rolling out these terror alerts even though they have been transparent in their operations.

The source claimed that the US government was aware of the deployment of new tech inventions used to clamp down on terrorists but could not make them publicly to avoid being compromised.

Similarly, another intelligence agent under the umbrella of the Nigerian Armed Forces who spoke to the online platform revealed that the move by the US government was deliberate.

The source said the move was an attempt to portray themselves as the shield of the Nigerian government.

The source said:

“Are they the ones to inform Nigerians about any kind of security threat in our land, when no other nation could do that in their countries? What have they achieved with the media frenzy that followed?

“They should know that it is not all intelligence operations that our security agencies must divulge. But that does not mean our security agencies are not on top of every security situation.”

US travel advisory: List of states travelers must avoid

As seen in PRNigeria’s report, the 14 states the United States blacklisted below are listed.

North-East

1. Borno

2. Yobe

3. Adamawa

4. Bauchi

5. Gombe

Northwest

6. Kaduna

7. Kano

8. Katsina

9. Zamfara

South-South

10. Akwa Ibom

11. Bayelsa

12. Cross River

13. Delta

14. Rivers states

Lai Mohammed slams US, UK over terror alert, says Nigeria is safe

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

