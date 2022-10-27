The management of Jabi Lake Mall on Thursday shuts down its operations indefinitely over security threats in Abuja

The popular mall through its social media pages said it was reviewing the security situation with appropriate authorities and that it would be reopened soon

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy had on Sunday in line with the UK government issued a security alert on the elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja, warning its citizens that the attacks are targeted at western interests

An emerging report by Daily Trust has it that Jabi Lake Mall, one of the popular shopping outlets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has shut down its operations.

The development comes amid the tension of a possible terrorist attack in Nigeria’s capital.

Jabi Lake Mall shut operations over security threats in Abuja. Photo credit: Jabi Lake Mall

Jabi Mall shuts down over terror alert

At least, five foreign missions issued a warning notice to their citizens to avoid non-essential trips to Nigeria’s capital over possible attack, The Punch report added.

In a statement, the management of the mall apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused.

It wrote on its Facebook page:

"To all our valued shoppers.

"Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

"Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon.Thank you.

