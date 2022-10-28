The United States has finally revealed the real reason why it asked its citizens to evacuate the capital city of Nigeria

The United States high commission said it has noticed some abnormal movement at the consulate in Abuja

It was gathered that explosive materials were also detected and found near the apartment harbouring some US staff

FCT, Abuja - It is five days since the United States high commission raised the alarm over a possible terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

Since then, other countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Germany have also pushed the panic button.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States, to ensure the safety of its citizens and employees issued a travel advisory as a guideline for them to follow.

As part of the advisory alarm, the United States urged its citizens and families of employees to evacuate Nigeria’s capital to solidify their safety.

Meanwhile, fresh reports have it that the United States high commission has finally revealed why it issued a terror alert in the first instance.

According to Daily Trust, diplomatic sources said there were a series of intelligence gatherings and meetings before issuing an advisory alert.

One of the sources said:

“Late last week, a suspect was nabbed near the US Embassy at the Central Area allegedly spying on the surroundings. Also, explosive devices were found near the entrance of a compound housing US staff on Saturday, October 22.”

As part of proactive measures to ensure the safety of Americans in Abuja, the source revealed that the high commission was forced to beckon on Special Forces from the States to Abuja to help investigate the imminent threats.

According to the source, this led to the latest advisory alert warning Americans to evacuate Abuja immediately.

“US overreacting with security alert” – Nigerian security source

Contrastingly, a source from one of the security agencies said the United States blew the whole thing out of proportion.

The source said it is not the first time they will issue a security alert. The source said Nigerians should trust its security operatives when it comes to matters of intelligence gathering.

The source said Nigerian intelligence agencies issued a security alert at one point, but Nigerians took it for granted and ended up witnessing several attacks.

“Remember, on 19th March 2022; 26th April 2022 and 14th December 2021, the DSS warned about impending bomb and violent attacks and plans by elements to attack public places. Nigerians dismissed those and were never alarmed.

“Few months after, Kano, Jigawa, Imo, and other places were attacked. Kuje was attacked. Haba! It could have been worst but for the intervention of our law enforcement authorities. Abeg! people should calm down. It is time for everyone to support security agencies with information about criminals. Be vigilant,” the source said.

Similarly, another top security source believed that the US government’s action was “disgusting and a slap on Nigerian authorities”.

"US not happy with Nigeria’s relationship with China" – Security source

Meanwhile, another senior security source traced the actions of the US high commission to the fact that they were not pleased with Nigeria’s working relationship with China and Russia.

China and the US are both world powerhouses, and their economic competitiveness has been edgy over the past few years.

On the other hand, Russia has been in a heated feud with America over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

It is believed that most of Nigeria’s defence procurement has recently been from these two nations and the United States is likely not to be pleased with it.

