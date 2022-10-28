The recent security threat alert from the United States of America and the United Kingdom has elicited various reactions

The two countries have also been urged to be more circumspect in issuing their security advisories across Nigeria

The call was made by the Coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity on Thursday, October 27

The Coalition of Nigerians for National Sovereignty and Unity (CONNSU) has called on the government of the United States of America and the United Kingdom to be more circumspect in issuing security advisories in Nigeria.

A statement issued by Musa Taidi, the national coordinator of CONNSU said the coalition has been increasingly concerned about security advisories issued by the countries and other governments about a planned terrorist attack on Nigeria's capital city, Abuja.

CONNSU has asked the US and the UK to be more circumspect in issuing their security advisories. Photo: The Abuja places

Source: Depositphotos

Taidi said that while such advisories are routine and designed to help de-escalate tension and nip activities of terrorists and their likes in the bud, Nigerian security agencies, especially the Department of State Services, DSS, have occasionally issued such advisories.

He, however, noted that CONNSU is alarmed that less than 24 hours after the initial security alert, the United States Embassy in Nigeria authorised the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members due to what it termed “the heightened risk of terrorist attacks.”

Describing the advisory as an overreach, Taidi said the coalition said it is pertinent to state that on April 26, the DSS alerted the nation of plans by terrorists to plant IEDs and aim at soft targets in the country.

His words:

"It is to the credit of the Nigerian security architecture that the plans of enemies of the State and their sponsors were put in check and nothing major happened across the country.

"Also, the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have all issued similar advisories to which the intelligence community have acted swiftly and decisively to.

"So, for the U.S to ask for the departure of its citizens in the face of the commitment and tireless effort of the Nigerian Government and its security apparatus is a great disservice and premature."

Further encouraging partnership between the Nigerian government, its security agencies and the government of these countries, Taidi said strengthening the ongoing clearance field and intelligence operations will be more meaningful than back-to-back advisories.

He added:

"We urge fellow citizens to support the effort of the Government and security forces in defeating our common enemies as has always been the case.

"As a people, we have continually braved the odds and demonstrated unapparelled resilience when those who should fully support us engaged in projections that are negative."

Days after US, UK terror threat alert, Senate releases top-notch plan for Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army had earlier been assured of total support in the fight against terrorism and criminal activities.

The commitment to support the Nigerian Army and its leadership was given by the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army.

Ali Ndume Ndume noted that he is rest assured that the Army will restore peace and security across different localities in Nigeria.

Nationwide apprehension as terrorists break record in Abuja prison attack

Nigerians across the country seem to be apprehensive following the growing rate of insecurity in Nigeria.

This increase in fear by citizens spiked with the recent attack on the Kuje Custodial Centre in the Federal Capital Territory by members of ISWAP.

Some residents in the FCT including top leaders have also expressed shock over the attack which led to the release of over 600 inmates mostly terrorists by the attackers.

Source: Legit.ng