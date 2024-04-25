A Nigerian pastor trending on social media for claiming the world will end on Thursday, April 25, 2024

The unidentified man of God said the Lord ministered to me twice concerning the world coming to an end

He warned the people to take the prophetic revelation seriously because rapture is coming on April 25

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian pastor has released a prophetic revelation that the world will end on the 25th of April 2024.

The clergyman claimed God told him the exact date the world would end during a prayer session.

Nigerian Pastor said he saw it clearly that the world will end on April 25, 2024 Photo credit: @prophetmetu/X

In the viral video shared by an X user, @ObiaaBewu, the pastor said he saw the date clearly and God mentioned it to him twice.

“By the 25th of April, the world is going to end. If you like take this serious, if you don’t like don’t take it serious.

“But this is real, rapture is coming, on the 25th of April 2024, I saw it very clear, do you understand? I saw the date very clear and the lord ministered to me. He mentioned it twice, it has happened twice.”

Nigerians react to world ending on April 25

The alleged revelation of the world ending on April 25 has stirred reactions on social media.

@JoshuaObasi13

Because he is a liar, Mark 13vs32 clearly stated " But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."

So weytin you una dey talk.

@blessingfarn

It's not going to happen, not even in the next 1000 years. natural disasters may end the world but not rapture.

@dayo_ayo35589

As much as it might not make sense to some of us. I feel it's just a wake up call for us all on the coming of Messiah To repent, restitute and return to God. Anything can happen at any time ARE YOU PREPARED? SHALOM

@Media_boyfriend

Na malaria dream be this

Nigerians link national blackout experienced to rapture

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents in some states in Nigeria reported cases of blackout in their areas in September, 2017.

It was reported that power supply suddenly went dim and went out totally. Some Nigerians who experienced the blackout associated the power outage to the end of time.

The residents made the news of the blackout known on X (formerly known as Twitter).

