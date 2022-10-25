In an effort to mitigate the suffering of ordinary Nigerians as a result of flood, a popular cleric has reached out to them

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin through his foundation reached out to families affected by flood in the Niger Delta region and beyond

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses

Warri - The founder, Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry Warri Delta state, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin through his foundation Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation has reached out to families affected by flood in the Niger Delta region.

The cleric who physically led a team to this mission was sighted in a viral video moving in canoe to reach the victims in all the states of Niger Delta, including Kogi, Anambra, Oyo and others.

Prophet Jeremiah addressing the victims after reaching them. Photo credit: JOFF

Legit.ng gathered that his first point of call was Ayakoromo in Burutu local government area of Delta state where he and his team were received with excitement by the community in need.

Apart from doling out millions of naira in relief to the community, the cleric also took along with him to Mercy City members of the community where he provided them with decent accommodation, feeding and clothing.

Prophet Jeremiah also doled out millions of naira to the flood victims. Photo credit: JOFF

The community was full of excitement to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin and his team for bringing them succour and alleviating their pains and suffering.

They said he's the only private individual who has thought it necessary to come to their aid since the community was submerged.

The cleric defied all odds, swam in the waters just to reach out to the community in photos which have since gone viral on social media.

In other communities visited within and outside Niger Delta, the team left footprints of love and joy as evidently seen in the faces of the people.

The man of God doled out cash gifts and took along with him locals who were sick or needed medical care to temporarily live in Mercy City till the flood recedes.

Reports say no fewer than 5000 persons were rescued and currently under the accommodation of, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation at Mercy City.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng