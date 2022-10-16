Winners Chapel network of churches in Kogi state have received relief materials and cash from the founder of the church

Bishop David Oyedepo also extended the gesture to residents of the state who are not members of the church

The food packs given to the residents contained rice, beans, and garri and a sum of 10,000 for each beneficiary

Lokoja - Over 1000 households in Kogi state have received relief materials from the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Apart from the headquarters of Winners Chapel in Lokongoma, Lokoja, other branches within the state capital including LFC Adankolo, Gadumo, Ganaja, 500 Housing Units and other local governments area including Ibaji, Ankpa, Ajaokuta, Bassa benefited from the relief materials.

Bishop Oyedepo is widely regarded as one of the wealthiest church founders in the world. Photo credit: Living Faith Ministries

Members from across all their network of churches in Kogi state were beneficiaries as non-members who registered as flood victims were also captured in the distribution as food packs that contained rice, beans, and garri and a sum of 10,000 was given to each beneficiary.

While flagging off the distribution of the relief packages, the state pastor of Living Faith Church in Kogi, Pastor Fred Attabo described the gesture as an initiative Bishop Oyedepo.

Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We thank God for the leadership of this commission and the apostle of this commission, Bishop David Oyedepo who heard about the flooding and immediately mobilized resources to ensure that something gets to you.

“The prophet over the commission is praying for you and the testimony of this prayer is that we have not lost any member

“I bring greetings to you from our father the apostle over this commission who sent the relief materials that we are distributing today. It is my prayer that as you receive this package, you will begin to receive greater help from above.”

Attabo added that it is not a welfare issue but a package for the victims of the flooding alone as over 24 local churches in the Ibaji local government area were closed as a result of the flood

He said:

“The token we are giving you is not to build another house but to cushion the effects of the flooding and ameliorate the suffering of the flood victims and it will be a continuous exercise that will be carried out from time to time.”

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

