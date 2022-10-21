Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is a victim of the flood crisis that has ravaged most parts of Bayelsa state

This was the revelation of Governor Douye Diri who spoke at the Ogbia local government the state on Friday, October 21

According to Diri, the Otuoke residence of Jonathan has been taken over by flood, making him an IDP automatically in the state

Bayelsa - The governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, has lamented the extent of damage done by the flood crisis in many parts of the state.

Governor Diri who went on a tour around affected local government areas of the state on Friday, October 21, to see things for himself noted that even the hometown and residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan were terribly affected, Daily Trust reports.

Jonathan is now an IDP - Diri

Diri stated that the entire Otuoke community Ogbia local government area (Jonathan's hometown) has been submerged in flood.

The governor noted that as a result of this natural disaster, the former Nigerian president including himself are now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

His words:

“This is what I have been saying. Bayelsa is under attack of natural disaster. The whole premises of our former president and the community is under attack. And this is where you also have the federal university. This situation makes the former president an IDP.

“To our citizens, particularly in Ogbia local government, I came to see things for myself in Otuoke and to bring you hope. I came to also let you know that you are not alone in these trying times that we are all going through in our state.

“Let me also use this opportunity to empathize with my leader, the former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has joined me as one of the IDPs because I was one of the first victims in my community.”

The governor, therefore, called on well-meaning residents, corporate organisations, and the federal government to come to the rescue of the people and the state government as soon as possible.

Photos as Nigerian governor walks on flooded road, declares 7-day rest for workers

Following the flood ravaging Bayelsa communities and displacing residents, the state government on Tuesday, October 18, declared a seven-day rest for workers.

The declaration came after Governor Douye Diri personally went to some affected communities in the state to see for himself the extent of damage done by the flood.

He said on Twitter on Friday, October 14:

"I was very disturbed with what I witnessed yesterday when I visited the flooded Sagbama town and Tungbo community both in Sagbama LGA. Our government sympathizes with all affected people. We will do our best to support them."

