Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria say they would use the forthcoming 2023 general elections to enforce their constitutional rights in the country

With 35 million PWDs in Nigeria, the group said they have the numbers to determine contestants who get leadership positions in the country

They, however, commended INEC for engendering an all-inclusive political process ahead of the elections

FCT, Abuja - The Albino Foundation (TAF) on Tuesday, October 18 launched the Able2Vote campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

TAF launched the initiative alongside its partners - the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities (NCPWD) and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA).

The highlight of the press conference was the signing of an MoU by TAF, NCPWD and WRAPA. Photo credit: @TAF_Nig

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is funded by the European Union through the EU Funded Programme 'Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria.'

Addressing journalists in Abuja, founder of TAF, Ambassador Jake Epelle said:

“There is a serious information gap on the provision and processes available to encourage an inclusive process, therefore, a timely intervention that would address the gaps and improve electoral participation and inclusion of people with disabilities in the general election is pertinent.

“As we work towards improving the participation of PWDs in the imminent 2023 elections and subsequent off-cycle elections, we at the Albino Foundation officially flag off our ABLE2VOTE campaign.

“Through the campaign, we will sensitise and create awareness among PWDs across the six geo-political zones on their rights and the need to participate in politics and electoral processes promote more inclusive political commitment and public policy making.”

According to him, the campaign would also build the capacities of PWDs aspirants and elected officials and work around other legal, policy reforms that would contribute to increasing the number of PWDs in Nigeria’s political process.

He said it would also eradicate identified barriers to political participation of PWDs such as the negative attitudes of the general public towards PWDs and cumbersome electoral process.

He added:

“We hope that before the elections ,at least 6000 PWDs would have been adequately equipped to participate in the political process and the age long disability gap in voter turnout would have been addressed.”

He further said the foundation would engage all the presidential candidates on their manifestos to know their plans for PWDs and use that as an accountability measure to hold them to their words after the elections.

On his part, the executive secretary of NCPWD, Mr James Lalu stated that the issue of increased inclusivity in Nigeria’s electoral process is an important issue because the participation of PWDs in the electoral process was key to enhancing democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, the NCPWD is keen on sensitising the general public on the rights of PWDs to actively participate in the forthcoming.

He said:

“To further broaden the scope of accessibility during voting exercise, the NCPWD equally proposed to INEC on the need to have Sign language interpreters at poling units to enhance communication with the Deaf community.

“May I also assure you that the population of over 35 million Persons with Disabilities in various clusters and strata of Nigeria is very significant in determining the outcome in any election especially at this crucial electoral cycle.‘’

He said the time politicians take PWDs for granted had passed adding that they have the numbers to determine who gets what in Nigeria's political space.

Also speaking, the Secretary-General of WRAPA, Mrs Sudatu Mahdi said the partnership between the NCPWD, TAF and WRAPA was an indication that citizens were willing and able to advocate strongly for inclusion to improve Nigeria's democratic processes.

Highlight of the event was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between TAF, WRAPA and NCPWD at the press briefing.

Source: Legit.ng