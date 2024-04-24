Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja in a fresh suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In the new charge, the embattled former governor of the CBN was accused of signing the printing of N684,590,000 at the cost of N18.96 billion.

BREAKING: EFCC files fresh charges against Emefiele

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, in a charge cheat, the EFCC said that Emefiele broke the law with the intention to harm the public while implementing the new naira notes policy of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

In the suit, the EFCC also alleged that Emefiele, while in office, unlawfully approved the withdrawal of N124.8 billion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation (CRFF).

According to the EFCC's top prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo SAN, in the case file with No: CR/264/2024, dated April 2, 2024, Emefiele is scheduled to be arraigned on a new four-count charge before Justice Hamza Muazu on the allegation of disobeying the law to pub=nish Nigerians, abuse of money, illegal printing, among others.

The case file partly read:

“STATEMENT OF OFFENCE: Public Servant disobeying direction of law with intent to cause injury to the public contrary to and punishable under Section 123 of the Penal Code Law, Cap. 89 Laws of the Federation, 1990."

