A Nigerian man is celebrating excitedly after he successfully completed work on his big house

As soon as he finished building and decorating the house, he captured a video of it and shared it on social media

His testimony captured the attention of his followers on TikTok, and they rushed to congratulate him

A Nigerian man is overjoyed as he is now a house owner, and he does not have to pay rent anymore.

The man has successfully completed work on his house, a video of which he captured and shared on social media.

The man is glad that he has completed work on his house. Photo credit: TikTok/Big Luxid.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Big Luxid, the man showed how he started work on the house from foundation level to completion.

He captured the process of building the house, apparently preserving the images to use for his testimony.

The house is well decorated and it looks so attractive with shiny lights that captured the attention of his followers.

After he shared the video thanking God, many of his followers expressed the desire to build their own houses.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man builds his own house

@Theo_Fx said:

"I tap from your grace, mine is coming next year."

@Anita said:

"I will keep congratulating ppl till God remembers my husband and brothers."

@Ask_of_xuccessful_Taker said:

"Congratulations. Bro I can’t wait to use this sound for mine."

@Samson RMB said"

"I will never stop congratulating others until it gets to my turn."

@neche said:

"Manifesting this for me and my man."

@Yournailstech reacted:

"Me and my man tap from this. CONGRATULATIONS!"

@Tally remarked:

"I will keep on typing congratulations till, it get to my turn."

@wisdom commented:

"Congratulations. I pray GOD will do it for me."

@Shortie said:

"Congratulations!!!!…I’ve seen and it will be my turn to celebrate soon."

Nigerian lady shows off her house

Meanwhile, a Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off.

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl stated that she achieved the feat at the age of 20.

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed.

