People living disabilities in Nigeria constitute about 25 percent of the country's entire population according to recent statistics

Speaking on behalf of the disability community in Nigeria, the Albino Foundation has tasked political parties to carryout inclusive campaigns

Campaign in public by political parties will officially commence on Wednesday, September 28 as provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Ambassador Jake Epelle, the founder of Albino Foundation, has advised candidates and political parties in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to ensure an inclusive campaign in all their programmes.

Epelle warned the parties not to take the votes of the 16 million people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the country for granted, adding that the disability community has the numbers to change the outcome of the elections at different levels.

Ambassador Epelle and his team addressing the media on the start of political campaigns in Abuja. Photo credit: @TAF_Nig

Source: Twitter

He said that campaign materials should be produced in accessible formats to reach different clusters of PWDs; the visually impaired and persons with albinism among others.

He said that as enshrined in the 2018 Disability Act, political parties should ensure that locations and settings for meetings and campaign activities were accessible to all PWDs, including party offices.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also said the disability community would not give up in demanding for a non-discriminatory and inclusive appointment of INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners.

While commending the efforts by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring that disability issues are mainstreamed into the electoral processes, Epelle urged political parties to support disability inclusion in politics saying:

“To become more competitive, it is important for parties to adopt practices that increase the inclusivity of underrepresented communities.

“These actions will help build and maintain a broader base of constituent support and earn citizens’ trust.

“INEC has taken steps to remove barriers that restrict full participation of PWDs as voters and several measures have been put in place to ensure that persons with disabilities are included in the country’s electoral processes.

“While we commend INEC’s effort in engendering an all-inclusive political process through the development of a framework on access for PWDs, we urge political parties to adopt and improve on it, for a broader participation targeted at persons with disabilities, to have a meaningful voice in the political and electoral processes.”

2023: Albino Foundation seeks partnership with NCPWD for PWDs

Recall that the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) recently assured The Albino Foundation of its readiness to formalize a partnership and collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding.

Chairman of the commission, James David Lalu, gave the assurance when he received a management team from the foundation led by Ambassador Epelle in Abuja.

Epelle endorsed the interventions made by the NCPWD and expressed willingness to execute the five strands of the European Union disability inclusion project geared towards a more inclusive, participatory, and representative democracy in Nigeria, with guidance by the commission.

2023: GUTS unveils plan, takes sensitization to youths, others

In a related development, the Gina Unimke and Trisha Shine foundation has launched a massive plan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In its unveiling statement issued in Abuja, the foundation stressed the importance of participatory democracy and a credible poll come 2023.

The statement signed by its media coordinator, Mr. Akuma Ukpo, said 2023 was critical for the future of the country and all stakeholders must be committed to ensuring that the future of the country is guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng