Electoral violence is not one thing issue the Independent National Electoral Commission would sweep under its carpet

While expressing concern over campaign clashes in recent times, the nation's electoral umpire has sent a strong warning to political parties

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu urged parties and their supporters to desist from attacking one another and focus on key issues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed deep concern over the clashes between opposing parties and their supporters during the ongoing campaigns across the country, The Punch reported.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Tuesday, October 18, at the Training of Master Trainers on Technologies for the 2023 General Election, in Abuja.

In the buildup of the forthcoming polls, Yakubu said,

“The cause of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during electioneering campaigns is worrisome.

“Also, there are denials of access to public facilities for parties and candidates in some states of the federation.

“Let me caution parties and supporters to focus on issues and stay clear of attacks on each others.”

BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) has come to stay, INEC says

Meanwhile, the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) and IReV (INEC Result Viewing Portal) have come to stay as a means of voter accreditation and transmission of election results, the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared.

He spoke moments ago at the opening ceremony of the Master Trainers currently held in Abuja, in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

