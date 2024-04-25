A video of Nigerian musician Davido sharing tips he used to help make himself a global star has gone viral

Davido shared the tips during an interview on a radio program in the US, where he revealed the strategies he used to blow up as an artist in all major cities he has performed in

The singer's revelation came weeks after his sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden with over 20k attendees

International Afrobeats artist David Adeleke, aka Davido, was recently on a radio program in America, where he shared some salient business tips about how he transformed himself into a global brand.

While on the show Business Untitled, Davido shared how goal-oriented he was and how he strategically put things in place to make himself a global music superstar.

Nigerian singer Davido recently shared his strategy to become a global star. Photo credit: @davido

Davido also revealed how he uses local artists to promote himself and his shows in new cities where he goes to perform.

How I blew up within 5-months

The Afrobeats superstar shared with Business Untitled what, during the early days of his career, helped cement his place in the music industry.

Davido noted that whenever he had a show in a city or country, he had never been to, he would ask the promoter who the most prominent artist was at the time.

After discovering who the person is, he would invite the artist for a studio session, and they would record together.

Davido noted that this strategy helped him plant seeds of his growth, making him more famous.

The interview with Business Untitled came days after Davido's soldout MSG concert in New York.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to the revelation by Davido

See how netizens reacted to Davido's video:

@lucasnchaso:

"Davido= TALKATIVE, always caping and chasing clout. 30bg I know this gonna hit you hard but chill it’s my opinion."

@classicboi0011:

"Somebody press the wisdom button."

@mayor_monee:

"King of Afrobeatz 001 speaking. Y'all need to listen."

@only1_sequence:

"Music business tip 101."

@christiana_pinkiee:

"Too much sense dey worry this guy."

@1800kodaktheboss:

"Na why we dey call you the goat."

@stylebyhod:

"Thug life with Business sense living natural."

Davido reveals how he spent N927 million he made from a US Show

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

